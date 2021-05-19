ORAO Network Price Tops $0.0891 on Top Exchanges (ORAO)

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0891 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $1.03 million worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00088048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.00339475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00213067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.39 or 0.01160668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00037217 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

