Credit Suisse Group Trims Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Target Price to $14.00

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.68% from the stock’s current price.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $422.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

