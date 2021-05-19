Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.140-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.04 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.590-0.620 EPS.

Shares of DT stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.79, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.52.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,451 shares of company stock worth $15,788,773. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

