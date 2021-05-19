MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) PT Lowered to C$1.00

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 146.91% from the stock’s current price.

LABS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.13.

MediPharm Labs stock opened at C$0.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$104.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.59. MediPharm Labs has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

