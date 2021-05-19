DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DKS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after buying an additional 34,904 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after buying an additional 862,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.