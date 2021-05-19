Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.39.

BIIB stock opened at $281.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

