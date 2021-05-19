Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Cohu worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,920,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Cohu by 61.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after acquiring an additional 372,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,573,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $12,646,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $11,712,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

