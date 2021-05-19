Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys Shares of 1,084 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.32 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.32. The company has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

