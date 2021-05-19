Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 139.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,159 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 107,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 197.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $56.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

