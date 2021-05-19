Middleton & Co Inc MA Takes Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NYSE:NTB opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.