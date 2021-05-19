Middleton & Co Inc MA Purchases New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $143.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

