Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Acuity Brands worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,995,000 after purchasing an additional 206,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 164,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5,308.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 143,318 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $176.98 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $194.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.39.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.88 million. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

