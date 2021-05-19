Collective (CO2) Market Capitalization Hits $278,149.99

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Collective has a total market capitalization of $278,149.99 and $1,618.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Collective has traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Collective coin can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00004656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00085751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $555.63 or 0.01435370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00059265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00107740 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 154,337 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

