Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.97. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

