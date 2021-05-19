Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Receives Underweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

KMI stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

