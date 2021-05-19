Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.72.

Shares of VTR opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. Ventas has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 38.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 5.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ventas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

