OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its target price lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.86% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE OCFT opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. Research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2,148.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 52,599 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

