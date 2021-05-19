Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VWAGY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

