EuroDry (EDRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect EuroDry to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.32. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. On average, analysts expect EuroDry to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EDRY opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. EuroDry has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $16.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

