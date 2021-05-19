Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Vuzix alerts:

VUZI has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of VUZI opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. Vuzix has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. Vuzix’s revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vuzix will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vuzix (VUZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.