KeyCorp Trims BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Target Price to $18.00

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.63% from the company’s current price.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

BTRS stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. BTRS has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

