Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Now Covered by Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

CPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $115.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $122.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

