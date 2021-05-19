MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MYTE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

MYTE stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.27.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.12 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $456,000.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

