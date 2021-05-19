Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded to “Peer Perform” by Wolfe Research

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INFN. B. Riley dropped their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $26,692.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,692.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,980 over the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 232,039 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Infinera by 49.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 103,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Infinera by 945.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

