Wells Fargo & Company Increases Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target to $9.00

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

AM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,319,000 after purchasing an additional 481,395 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after acquiring an additional 341,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 347,930 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,284,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after acquiring an additional 150,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

