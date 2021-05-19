Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:MIX)

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:MIX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MIX opened at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 61.72. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 78 ($1.02). The stock has a market cap of £98.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Company Profile

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

