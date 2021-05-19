Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.50

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:JIM opened at GBX 261.70 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 280.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 234.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of £114.71 million and a P/E ratio of 20.87. Jarvis Securities has a twelve month low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 308 ($4.02).

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

