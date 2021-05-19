Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.98. Albemarle posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $159.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.57. Albemarle has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $188.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

