Wade G W & Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,436 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BIDU opened at $188.88 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
