Wade G W & Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,436 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU opened at $188.88 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

