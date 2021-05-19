Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after buying an additional 635,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $582,273,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,984,000 after purchasing an additional 461,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.