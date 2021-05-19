Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $542,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 72,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 98,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

