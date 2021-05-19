Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 265,299 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 363.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $35,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $4,279,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,708 shares of company stock valued at $16,752,471. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average of $98.87. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $121.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

