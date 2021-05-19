Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,288,377,000 after acquiring an additional 66,584 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,115,000 after buying an additional 15,051 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,475,000 after buying an additional 88,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $171,299,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $321.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.87 and its 200 day moving average is $395.73.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

