JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 23,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

NYSE:JPM opened at $162.35 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $165.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.