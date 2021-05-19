27,868 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,342,000 after purchasing an additional 267,068 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 779,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 27.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 952,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ET stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

