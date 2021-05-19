Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) is Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s 3rd Largest Position

Howard Hughes Medical Institute trimmed its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,310,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,647 shares during the period. Certara comprises approximately 11.6% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in Certara were worth $33,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 139,488 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of CERT stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

