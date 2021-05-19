The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 14,839 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $85,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.04.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $227.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.07. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $130.28 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

