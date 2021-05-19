Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000.

VIS stock opened at $196.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.00. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $118.29 and a 52-week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

