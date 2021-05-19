iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

FLOT opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76.

