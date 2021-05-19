Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 37,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 426,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $107.92 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

