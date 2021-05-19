Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.