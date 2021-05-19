Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 23.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

