Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $261.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.11 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.62.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

