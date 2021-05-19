NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 263,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.