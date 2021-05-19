Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $261.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.11 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.