Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 29,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.7% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 192,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 765,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after purchasing an additional 99,014 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.