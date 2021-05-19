Strategic Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $455,786,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $281,451,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.04.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total transaction of $2,312,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,243 shares in the company, valued at $59,236,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 447,006 shares of company stock worth $153,435,287. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $312.86 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $588.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

