Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Exelon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Exelon by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

