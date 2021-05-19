Black Swift Group LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 222.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 112,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,990,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.69 and a 200-day moving average of $204.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $227.82.

