Black Swift Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 66,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.45 and a one year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.